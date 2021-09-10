Odell Beckham, Jadeveon Clowney listed as questionable for Browns

Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice on Friday, but the Browns aren’t calling him a sure thing for Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

They aren’t calling wide receiver Odell Beckham a sure thing either. Beckham and Clowney are listed as questionable for the opener after limited practice work on Friday.

Beckham is returning from last season’s torn ACL and has been limited in practice all week. There’s been no sign that Beckham or the team feels he is not ready to play this weekend, but confirmation of his status won’t come on Friday.

Clowney missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an illness. Assuming he remains well, he’ll make his Browns debut on Sunday.

Center JC Tretter (knee), safety Ronnie Harrison (ankle), and safety Grant Delpit (hamstring) are also listed as questionable. Guard Michael Dunn (back) and linebacker Tony Fields II (illness) have been ruled out.