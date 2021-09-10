“One more hurdle” for Saquon Barkley to clear before green light to play

Getty Images

There has been nothing to suggest that Giants running back Saquon Barkley is at risk of not playing in Week One for quite some time, but the Giants and Barkley have been very deliberate about saying that no final decision has been made on the matter.

We’re getting close to the point where it will have to be made and Giants head coach Joe Judge gave a final update on where things stand at his Friday press conference. Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that Barkley has “one more hurdle” to clear before getting the green light to take the field against the Broncos.

That hurdle is getting through Friday’s practice without any issue to his knee.

There’s every reason to believe that Barkley will be able to do that, which means he should be in the lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL against the Bears in Week Two last season.