Ravens putting Nick Boyle on injured reserve

Season-ending injuries at running back have been a dominant theme of Ravens medical reports the last few weeks, but that isn’t the only offensive spot where the Ravens will be shorthanded to kick off the 2021 season.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday that the team is placing tight end Nick Boyle on injured reserve. Boyle has been out with a knee injury and is expected to be activated at some point down the road.

Boyle played nine games last season before dislocating his knee and missing the rest of the year. He had 14 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens also placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve Friday. They both tore their ACLs, so they won’t be coming back this season. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill have also suffered season-ending injuries in the last few weeks.