Report: Amazon has “serious interest” in NFL Sunday Ticket

Most of the NFL’s broadcast deals have been extended. One hasn’t.

NFL Sunday Ticket continues to be available. Alex Sherman of CNBC.com reports that Amazon has “serious interest” in the package.

Per the report, Amazon already is in talks to secure the rights when the DirecTV contract expires after the 2022 season.

The annual rate reportedly could land in the range of $2 billion to $2.5 billion per year. Amazon will pay the NFL $1 billion annually for the Thursday night package, starting in 2022.

Apple and Disney also are reportedly interested. Per the CNBC report, NBC’s Peacock service is not expected to be a player for the Sunday Ticket package.

DirecTV has held the Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. It allows for fans to watch all out-of-market games on every Sunday of the season.

It’s possible that the company that lands Sunday Ticket also will have to purchase a chunk of NFL Media, which the league currently is trying to sell.