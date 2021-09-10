Report: Amazon has “serious interest” in NFL Sunday Ticket

Most of the NFL’s broadcast deals have been extended. One hasn’t.

NFL Sunday Ticket continues to be available. Alex Sherman of CNBC.com reports that Amazon has “serious interest” in the package.

Per the report, Amazon already is in talks to secure the rights when the DirecTV contract expires after the 2022 season.

The annual rate reportedly could land in the range of $2 billion to $2.5 billion per year. Amazon will pay the NFL $1 billion annually for the Thursday night package, starting in 2022.

Apple and Disney also are reportedly interested. Per the CNBC report, NBC’s Peacock service is not expected to be a player for the Sunday Ticket package.

DirecTV has held the Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. It allows for fans to watch all out-of-market games on every Sunday of the season.

It’s possible that the company that lands Sunday Ticket also will have to purchase a chunk of NFL Media, which the league currently is trying to sell.

  4. DirecTV has been garbage since they were acquired by AT&T, so having the Sunday Ticket removed from their control will be a win.

  5. As long as they could make it where we can order individual games instead of getting ripped off paying for teams and games we have zero interest in, lower the price so more fans can watch the team they follow.

  8. Good. I couldnt work out a deal last year with DTV so I passed and really didnt miss much. My rate shot up last month from a 12 month deal I had going and called and found out they gave me Sun Ticket and Redzone for free this year. I like the ticket because having lived all over the country via military I follow a lot of teams. Hey if its 200 a year no problem 300, thats too much. Personally I love 100% off sales.

  10. DirectTV has done a horrendous job the last few years with sunday ticket. Can’t go elsewhere soon enough

  11. Thank God Dish TV stinks. I probablly won’t oder it because Redzone is fine for me. Seeing how I live in my childhood market still.

  12. I am sure it will be a pain in the arse to flip games when your main game is at commercial while you wait for the service to buffer and load. I hate streaming sports. Shows and movies fine, sports when multiple games are going sucks

  13. The NFL needs to cut out the middleman, like they do in Europe. Or structure any deal to allow both a company like Amazon AND a direct Game Pass worldwide. It’s silly that they haven’t already done so. USA viewers shouldn’t stand for the fact that European viewers have a better option ($200 yearly) than USA domestic viewers!

  14. Sunday ticket would be great if you wanted to watch every play of every game. I’ll stick to Redzone. It’s football for people with ADD. Only action and highlights. Less of the fluff in between.

  16. If I can buy JUST my team’s games every season for like $100 – they’d have that $100 every year, for ever.

  17. Depending on the price, they’d do well to get nfl media too. They can afford it, and that would secure them some valuable assets in the film.

