Report: Michael Gallup to miss multiple weeks with calf injury

The Cowboys lost their opener on Thursday night and they also reportedly lost wide receiver Michael Gallup for a while.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Gallup injured his calf during the 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers. he is expected to miss three-to-five weeks while recovering from the injury.

If that timeline is accurate, the Cowboys could put Gallup on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. He would be able to return after missing three games.

Gallup had four catches for 36 yards on Thursday. Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, and fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko are on the active roster as options to play with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb while Gallup is out of action.