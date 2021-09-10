Saquon Barkley ready to go “if they feel like it’s ready for me to go”

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge said Friday morning that Saquon Barkley had “one more hurdle” to clear before getting clearance for Sunday. The hurdle was getting through Friday’s practice without a setback.

The running back was adamant after practice Friday he did not have a setback.

So, while all signs point to Barkley playing, Barkley and the Giants still won’t say he’s playing. The team lists him as questionable.

“We had a great practice as a team,” Barkley said Friday, via Art Stapleton of northjersey.com. “If they feel like it’s ready for me to go, I’m ready to go.”

Almost a full year has passed since Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on the first play of the second quarter against the Bears last Sept. 20. He stopped thinking about his knee long ago.

“It hasn’t been a challenge [staying patient], just sticking to the game plan,” Barkley said. “I knew this was going to be a tough rehab process with what happened to my knee. It wasn’t going to be easy to get back. But I made a promise to myself that I’m not going to rush it. I’m gonna be a team player and listen to everyone I’m working with; I’m not the expert in this area. Only thing I can do is attack it full speed, work my butt off to get the best opportunity [for a comeback].”