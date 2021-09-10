Star Lotulelei out, Emmanuel Sanders questionable for Bills on Sunday

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said earlier this week that defensive end Star Lotulelei‘s calf injury was trending in the right direction for the season opener against the Steelers, but that trend moved the other way the last few days.

McDermott said on a Friday appearance on WGR 550 that Lotulelei will not practice on Friday and will not play in Sunday’s game. Lotulelei did not play last season after opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will extend an already long period between game appearances.

Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips, and Justin Zimmer are other defensive tackle options for Buffalo.

McDermott also said that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will be listed as questionable for the game. He’s been limited in practice this week with a foot injury.