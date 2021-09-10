Tanya Snyder complains that recent comments were “taken out of context”

USA TODAY Sports

There’s a time-honored tradition when it comes to containing the damage from unfortunate remarks.

Claim they were taken out of context.

That’s what Washington owner Tanya Snyder has done in response to criticism she has received for statements made during the Adam Schefter podcast regarding the controversy that has engulfed the franchise in recent months regarding alleged misconduct directed to female employees.

During the podcast, she complained about the treatment her children have experienced regarding the news of rampant allegations of workplace sexual harassment and bullying. Asked for her reaction to the “very unflattering things” said about the team, she said: “Well, I mean, horrified. Needless to say, horrifying, and I tried to stop reading it all because it just became too much and too ridiculous. But where it puts me is wanting to dig my heels in stronger and get off the bench, stand up, get active and just go into action mode. And that’s exactly what I’ve done.” Via the Washington Post, she did not mention the former female employees who alleged they were subjected to sexual misconduct while working for the team

Tanya Snyder has now issued a statement regarding the blowback she has received.