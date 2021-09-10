With Taylor Decker out, Penei Sewell has been taking reps at left tackle

USA TODAY Sports

When Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Taylor Decker wouldn’t be able to play in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, he named a few candidates to take his place.

But one of the contenders seems to be above the others.

According to multiple reporters, Penei Sewell said after Friday’s practice that he’s been taking reps at left tackle over the last two days.

Since he was drafted in the spring, Sewell has been working opposite Decker at right tackle. But Sewell added that he’s “definitely” heading back to right tackle when Decker returns.

Decker has been out since suffering the injury on Wednesday. Campbell said earlier on Friday that Decker would be “down for a little bit” with the finger injury, but did not specify a timeline.

Sewell has plenty of collegiate experience playing left tackle, but he opted out of the 2020 season. He’ll have a tough task in protecting quarterback Jared Goff‘s blindside on Sunday. Nick Bosa said this week that he’s healthy and ready for a full workload after tearing his ACL early in the 2020 season.