All-22 film returning soon to Game Pass

Getty Images

The NFL previously said that the popular All-22 film feature would return to the Game Pass product by the start of the regular season. With the regular season starting two days ago, we’ve been asked again when it will return.

“We are targeting the end of Week 1/early Week 2 for coaches film to be available,” an NFL spokesperson told PFT via email. “The team has a demo scheduled for mid-week next week and will deploy accordingly.”

The All-22 feature allows fans and media to study film in the way coaches do. The good news is that it apparently will return to Game Pass soon.

Game Pass also allows for all game broadcasts to be rewatched on-demand, along with a shortened version that consists of one snap after another.