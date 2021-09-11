Dolphins activate Austin Jackson off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Dolphins have activated left tackle Austin Jackson off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Saturday.

Jackson was one of two Dolphins who went on the COVID-19 list on Sept. 6 after testing positive for the virus. That Jackson is back on the active roster already means that Jackson is vaccinated and illustrates the clear benefit of vaccination.

Jackson needed only two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return. Tight end Adam Shaheen was the other Miami player who tested positive, but he has said that the NFL won’t “strongarm” him into getting vaccinated. That puts him out for a minimum of 10 days and means he will miss the opener.

Miami has announced that Jackson will travel to New England separate from the team and is questionable for the game with a non-injury-related illness. Since he’s been on the list since Monday, Jackson hasn’t practiced with the team all week, so the Dolphins are prepared to play without him.

But, Jackson is available to play at all because he chose to get vaccinated.