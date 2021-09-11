Jaguars elevate Devin Smith to active roster

Getty Images

A key former Ohio State player possibly will be in uniform when former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer makes his debut as an NFL head coach.

The Jaguars have elevated receiver Devin Smith to the roster from the practice squad. Meyer’s team also elevated defensive back Brandon Rusnack, who played college football for Mi-Mi-Mi-that team up north.

The rules allow two players to be elevated from the 16-man practice squad every week, expanding the roster from 53 to 55. Forty-six players can dress — forty-seven if eight of them are offensive linemen.

Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015, has played in only 18 regular-season games. He has 15 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He last played in 2019, for the Cowboys.

Smith played for Meyer in Columbus from 2012 through 2014.