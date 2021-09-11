Jon Gruden: Richie Incognito unlikely to play Monday night, should return next week

Getty Images

The Raiders plan to open the season without starting guard Richie Incognito.

Coach Jon Gruden said today that Incognito probably won’t play on Monday night against the Ravens as he continues to nurse a calf injury, but he should return for Week Two at Pittsburgh.

“I don’t think he’s going to play, but he’s getting better. I think there’s a good chance he’ll play in the next game. For the time being we’ll let him get well,” Gruden said.

Gruden said he’s confident in John Simpson‘s ability to fill in for Incognito, as he did last year.

“Richie missed 15 games last year, basically, Simpson was a starter for us. He’s a good young prospect,” Gruden said.

The Raiders have had a massive overhaul of their offensive line this offseason, and that line will be put to the test on Monday night.