Julio Jones feels great about chemistry with Ryan Tannehill, despite lack of practice time together

Getty Images

New Titans wide receiver Julio Jones hasn’t practiced a lot with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Jones missed three weeks of training camp practices with an injury, and shortly after he returned, Tannehill went on the COVID-19 reserve list. But Jones says that’s no concern.

“I feel great about me and [Tannehill],” Jones said, via Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean. “That’s what practice is for. We had enough time out here on the playing field to get some work in.”

Jones said he and Tannehill have been in constant contact, even if they haven’t often been practicing at the same time.

“Ryan is definitely a great leader for the ball club,” Jones said. “Me just communicating with him. He’s very understanding. Just a pro. Just a quarterback and receiver thing. Just communication, just talking. I think it’s very important.”

When the Titans traded for Jones, they were showing that they’re willing to go all-in to try to win the Super Bowl this season. We’ll get a good look at how much chemistry Jones and Tannehill have on Sunday when the Cardinals come to town.