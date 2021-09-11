Mike Zimmer: Joe Burrow reminds me of Carson Palmer, will probably be better

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was defensive coordinator of the Bengals for six seasons before getting the top job in Minnesota, and his time in Cincinnati overlapped with Carson Palmer, who was a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Bengals. But Zimmer thinks the Bengals have an even more talented quarterback now.

Zimmer, whose Vikings play in Cincinnati on Sunday, said Joe Burrow throws the ball like Palmer but should develop into an even better quarterback.

“I have been extremely impressed with watching Burrow. This kid is competitive,” Zimmer said, via Bengals.com. “He’s a heck of a scrambler. He’s got a big-time arm, he’s not afraid to throw the ball into tight windows. He seems to see things and get the ball off really quick. It looks like, I remember, Carson the way he could spin the ball. This guy probably will be better than him. He’s a better scrambler, but I’ve been so impressed with the toughness. He will take a shot, scramble and dive or the first down. Run a quarterback draw. All the things he does. I think y’all hit big on that one.”

Burrow will return to the field on Sunday after last season ended with a torn ACL. The Bengals hope Burrow will have many good years left in him after that injury, just as Palmer did.