NFL isn’t taking action against Deshaun Watson because it doesn’t have to

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2021, 8:59 AM EDT
Many have asked when and if the NFL will place Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Commissioner Exempt list. The easy answer — and the right one — is that the league won’t even consider it until it has to.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league hasn’t made a decision about Watson because it doesn’t have to make a decision about Watson. With the Texans content to pay him to not play and with Watson content to not play and get paid for it, the NFL has no reason to do anything about it. He’s already on paid leave.

It’s a lesson the NFL learned through past mistakes. Taking action always puts the league in a position to make a mistake. Taking no action leads to no mistakes, at least not those of commission.

And that’s the other side of this one. If/when the Texans trade Watson, the league will have to look at whether he should be placed on paid leave. That’s a risk that Watson’s new team would be assuming, along with everything else arising from 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions and the 10 criminal complaints arising therefrom.

The league, as the source reiterated, doesn’t tip its hand when it comes to what it may or may not do when it comes to the placement of players on paid leave or the potential imposition of discipline. Thus, for the Dolphins or anyone else, it’s another major factor that the team that would be trading for Watson needs to consider. Once he prepares to play, the NFL will then decide whether to make a decision about whether to let him play.

  1. Then why dont the Texans put him in the game? If he wont play then suspend him. What a cluster.

  2. That is absolutely ridiculous and cowardly by the NFL. Kareem Hunt was put on leave for multiple games and THEN suspended the following season for one incident. Zeke Elliott missed 6 games for a sketchy at best accusation by an angry ex girlfriend. Trevor Bauer is out for this season even after a judge denied his accuser a restraining order based on the evidence.

    Yet Watson has the damn FBI investigating him for human trafficking and the NFL does nothing to save its reputation and avoid a PR blunder. Houston should play him on Sunday so Twitter explodes on Goodell and the NFL. It’s the league’s responsibility to enforce discipline, not its teams.

  3. The Texans are in a no win situation. Can”t see any team trading for him not knowing what the NFL will do. Once again their best interest comes first.

  4. Any team trading for Watson will already know what the league will/won’t do in terms of suspending Watson because that team owner will get word from Goodell. It will be clear in the terms of the deal that the receiving team knew how long Watson would be out, with the compensation contingent on Watson not being suspended. 3 first round picks could become 2 firsts and a fourth if Watson is suspended 10+ games, 2 firsts and a 3rd for 6-9 games suspended, 2 firsts and a 2nd for fewer than 5 games suspended. The real fun will start when the league picks a number of games for the suspension and it gets reduced on appeal. The receiving team will say “no he was suspended for 10 games so we owe a 4th + two 1sts” while the Texans will say “no he only served a 5 game suspension so cough of three 1sts”.

  5. As Badell has shown us, discipline is entirely based on protecting the shield and nothing more. As long as the league remains popular and the billions keep rolling in, discipline will remain subjective, and submissive to revenue and PR.

