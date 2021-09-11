Patriots elevate Brian Hoyer, Nick Folk for Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said during his Friday press conference that there is “a lot of merit” to the idea of the Patriots elevating veteran kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and the team has gone ahead with that move.

The Patriots announced that Folk and quarterback Brian Hoyer have been elevated for Week One.

Hoyer was released at the cut to 53 players, but signed back to the practice squad and will serve as the backup to Mac Jones in the first-round pick’s NFL debut. He can be elevated and returned to the practice squad once more before the Patriots would have to release him, although they could sign him back to either roster at that point.

That’s also true of Folk, who joins Quinn Nordin on the active roster. It would be odd for the Patriots to call him up if they didn’t plan on playing him against Miami, but Sunday will bring the ultimate answer to that question.

In addition to those moves, the Patriots placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve. Perry, who was claimed off waivers from Miami, had already been ruled out for Sunday with a foot injury.