Pete Carroll is happy Jamal Adams won’t be playing with one arm this year (for now)

Getty Images

As the Seahawks prepare to launch the 2021 season, they’re preparing to have safety Jamal Adams playing with two arms, not one.

Last year, Adams spent plenty of time playing with one arm, due to an elbow injury.

“I was watching some cut up this morning and was watching him play with one arm last year,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. “He made a sack and knocked a ball down with one arm down by his side. I’m so grateful that he’s not playing like that anymore. It’s hard to imagine a guy playing football really with one arm. That’s what he was doing, and he did an admirable job to get that done. He’s healthy and ready to go so if we can keep him on the good side of that then it’s going to be really exciting to watch because he’s a really difficult player to deal with.”

Adams recently declared himself to be 100 percent, after a wide range of injuries in 2020.

So how different will his role be? Carroll was understandably vague.

“It’s going to be kind of a rolling ball of information coming at us, we will take the info and see what we show and what he’s done, and then continue,” Carroll said. “There’s nothing that we can’t do but we can’t do everything at the same time. The pallet, and we have all of the colors, we got everything we need. It’s going to be really fun to watch him play.”

Yes it will. Many are doubting the Seahawks. Under Carroll, they’ve always been competitive. It would be a surprise if they aren’t competitive again.

Given the way he plays, he’ll likely be injured at some point again. And he’ll undoubtedly find a way to play through whatever injuries he may suffer.