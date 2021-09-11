Raiders rule out Richie Incognito

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said earlier Saturday that he didn’t expect offensive guard Richie Incognito to play Monday night. The team has made it official, ruling out Incognito.

Incognito has a calf injury but should return next week against Pittsburgh.

The Raiders will start John Simpson at left guard in Incognito’s. Simpson, a fourth-round pick in 2020, played seven games with two starts as a rookie last season.

“We’re happy with his progress,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said of Simpson, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Again, he was the strongest player on our team, testing-wise, when he came back this summer. He’s gotten a lot of experience and reps because of Richie’s injury. So, we feel comfortable there, and again, we talked about the depth that we have in the inside and [Simpson] provided us with great depth and now he provides us with a starter.”

The Raiders will have Kolton Miller at left tackle, Andre James at center, Denzelle Good at right guard and Alex Leatherwood at right tackle. The five offensive linemen have a combined 91 starts.

The Raiders list safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) as doubtful after he missed practice all week.