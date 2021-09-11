Saints add Marshon Lattimore to injury report, questionable vs. Packers with knee injury

Getty Images

The Saints aren’t sure if cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be ready to go on Sunday against the Packers.

New Orleans added Lattimore to its injury report this afternoon, listing him as questionable with a knee injury.

Lattimore was limited in practice on Thursday, but he was a full participant on Friday and the Saints did not include him on the injury report they issued after Friday’s practice. It’s unclear what happened today to make the Saints decide they needed to list him.

Even with Lattimore healthy, the Saints were concerned enough about the cornerback position that they just traded for Bradley Roby this week. Cornerback Ken Crawley has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and cornerback is not a position where you want to be less than 100 percent when you’re facing Aaron Rodgers.