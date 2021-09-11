Unvaccinated free agents have little or no chance of getting another chance

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2021, 9:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

As mentioned on Friday, Cam Newton‘s prospects for another NFL opportunity are impeded by the fact that he’s not vaccinated. He’s not alone.

Now that the regular-season train is rolling, teams will be even less inclined to endure the five-day waiting period that applies before the unvaccinated player can officially join the team.

As one agent recently explained it, the current calls from teams include two preliminary questions: (1) “do you represent [insert player name]”; and (2) “is he vaccinated?”

If the answer to either question is “no,” that’s the end of the discussion. And that’s the way it will be, all season long. There are too many available players who are vaccinated. That makes it even harder for the unvaccinated guys to get a chance.

Consider the situation that recently unfolded in Baltimore. They lost Gus Edwards for the season, after losing J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill. They needed to move quickly. They sign Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray. If they had to wait five days to sign either guy, would they have waited? Hell no. There’s a game on Monday night, and the situation is sufficiently dire that one or both of the new guys may be needed. (Indeed, Murray went straight to the roster, not the practice squad.)

Thus, whether it’s Cam Newton or anyone else looking for an NFL opportunity, that decision to not be vaccinated is going to make the decision a lot easier for a team that may want to bring you in. Their decision will be a quick and abrupt negative.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Unvaccinated free agents have little or no chance of getting another chance

  1. It also shows a remarkably low level of intelligence and a high degree of narcissism. The science is there. Why sign someone to play on a team that has such remarkable lack of concern for other people? George Washington required al his troops to be vaccinated for smallpox. Who wants a player who puts himself before the team? Watching a few minutes of Cam Newton’s Funky Friday and two things were evident: Can often uses the wrong words when he talks. .” I wanted to show another demographic of Cam Newton”, and he spends a lot of time thinking and talking about his favorite subject, Cam Newton

  4. If everyone who is vaccinated (please, get vaccinated—my 41 year old brother in law died of COVID with zero co-morbidities) is safe–think the Flu if you are vaccinated and have a breakthrough case—why does anyone care about the unvaccinated?

    I give zero rips because I am protected. Everyone else is responsible for their own safety. Why is this such an issue?

  5. Look at Cam Newton’s outfit—screams ME ME ME LOOK AT ME!

    Who wants that guy around if he’s not good enough to start or reliable enough to employ?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.