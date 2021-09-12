49ers fear Jason Verrett tore his ACL, don’t think Raheem Mostert did

Getty Images

The 49ers had a couple of players go down with knee injuries in their 41-33 win over the Lions and the outlook for one is much worse than the other.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team fears cornerback Jason Verrett tore his ACL. Further tests will be done to confirm the nature of the injury.

Verrett started 13 games last season, but has dealt with a number of serious injuries over the years. If the ACL injury is confirmed, he will miss the rest of the season.

Running back Raheem Mostert also left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Shanahan said that the medical staff has told him that it is not an ACL injury,