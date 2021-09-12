Aaron Rodgers: I think we were probably a little too high on ourselves

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers experienced the worst beating of his NFL career on Sunday.

The Saints routed the Packers 38-3 in the most lopsided loss of Rodgers’ career and the quarterback ended the day on the bench as Jordan Love got some playing time in garbage time. Rodgers was 15-of-28 for 133 yards and two interceptions and said “I played bad” when discussing his performance after the game.

Rodgers said the entire team joined him in that category and suggested that the team might have thought they were better than they are heading into the game.

“Yeah, I think so,” Rodgers said, via the team’s website. “I think there’s probably some of that. We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field on whoever they had out there. . . . This is a good kick in the you-know-where to hopefully get us going in the right direction.”

Rodgers said the Packers “have to go back to the drawing board a little bit” after the loss and they’ll have the Lions in town next Monday night for their first chance to show that there’s better things to come in Green Bay.