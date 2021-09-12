Aggressive Browns leading Chiefs 22-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Through two quarters, the Browns are staying aggressive and the Chiefs haven’t been able to keep up.

Cleveland scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and nearly got more points just before halftime. But after the first 30 minutes, the Browns lead 22-10.

The Browns got the ball first and put up points with a Nick Chubb 4-yard touchdown run. Cleveland kept the drive alive with its first of two fourth-down conversions in the half, as quarterback Baker Mayfield hit tight end Austin Hooper with a 5-yard pass on 4th-and-3 from the Kansas City 15.

Then after defensive lineman Chris Jones committed an encroachment penalty on the extra point attempt, head coach Kevin Stefanski elected to run Kareem Hunt up the middle from 1-yard out for a successful two-point conversion.

The Cleveland defense held Kansas City to a field goal, and the Browns scored their second touchdown on receiver Jarvis Landry’s 4-yard run to pay dirt.

Chubb scored his second touchdown of the game with just over three minutes left in the half, taking in a carry from 18-yards out.

Mayfield is 13-of-17 passing for 231 yards. Chubb has 35 yards on six carries with his two TDs, and Hunt has 26 yards on four carries.

Kansas City got points on two of their three first-half possessions, with Patrick Mahomes scrambling for a 5-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. But the Browns forced a punt with just under two-minutes left in the half.

Mahomes is 15-of-20 passing for 169 yards. The Chiefs have only six rushing attempts and Mahomes is leading the club in rushing yards with his 5-yard scramble.