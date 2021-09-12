As third QB, Nick Foles among Bears inactives for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

There were no real surprises on the inactives list for the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Bears, though there are a few notable names who won’t be suiting up.

Former Super Bowl MVP — and former Ram — Nick Foles is inactive as the Bears’ third quarterback. Rookie Justin Fields will back up starter Andy Dalton, who is playing his first regular-season game for Chicago.

The Bears’ remaining inactives are receiver Breshad Perriman, cornerback Duke Shelley, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, tight end Jesper Horsted, and nose tackle Eddie Goldman. Goldman was ruled out on Friday with knee and ankle injuries.

On the other side, quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Juju Hughes, defensive back JR Reid, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, receiver Ben Skowronek, and defensive lineman Bobby Brown are inactive for Los Angeles.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will be making his first start for Los Angeles as the Rams play their first regular-season game at SoFi Stadium with fans.