Austin Ekeler is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Running back Austin Ekeler‘s chances of playing in Week One looked better as the week went on and it appears he’ll be on the field in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Ekeler missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury, but he returned to work on Friday and left head coach Brandon Staley feeling good about his outlook for the opener. Ekeler traveled with the team on Saturday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to be in the lineup.

Ekeler missed six games last season with hamstring and knee injuries. He produced 993 yards from scrimmage when he was on the field.

The Chargers ruled out safety Trey Marshall and Washington did not have any players on their final injury report of the week.