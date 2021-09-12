Austin Ekeler scores Chargers first touchdown of the season

Getty Images

Austin Ekeler missed a couple of days of practice this week, but he looked just fine as the Chargers hummed to the end zone on their first possession of the season.

The running back scored a three-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles an early 7-0 lead.

Reigning offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert was 6-of-6 passing for 40 yards, with Mike Williams catching two of those passes for 40 yards.

L.A. was close to stalling in the red zone. But an offside penalty from Washington’s James Smith-Williams on third-and-10 at the 15 made it third-and-5. Herbert hit receiver Keenan Allen over the middle for seven yards to make it first-and-goal. A play later, Ekeler charged into the end zone to give his team the lead.

Ekeler had a pair of carries for 14 yards on the possession. Larry Rountree had the other two carries for 16 yards.