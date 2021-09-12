Bengals pull out wild overtime win over Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 12, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT
The Bengals need Joe Burrow to take a big step forward in Year Two. So far, so good.

Burrow had a solid game today against the Vikings, leading Cincinnati to a 27-24 overtime win against Minnesota.

Showing no ill-effects from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he completed a huge pass to convert a fourth-and-inches and get the Bengals into field goal range in the final minute of overtime.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon added a 100-yard game on the ground, and the Bengals had exactly the kind of offense Zac Taylor wants from his team.

The Bengals led for most of the game, but the Vikings made it very interesting with a late rally to force overtime. In fact, it appeared that the Vikings were going to come back and win until with 1:48 remaining in overtime, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook fumbled and the Bengals recovered. The play was reviewed, and one angle appeared to show that Cook’s rear end touched the ground before he lost possession of the ball, but that angle wasn’t definitive, and the officiating department decided to let the call on the field stand.

From there, Burrow marched the Bengals into field goal range, and Cincinnati improved to 1-0 on the season, while Minnesota fell to 0-1.

  3. It was plain strange the way the refs helped the bengals win. Justin Jefferson clearly scored a TD. Dalvin Cook clearly didn’t fumble in OT. Only the Vikings were called for holding it seemed like as well.

  4. How many times does Cook fumble at the worst time? Seat already hot for Zimmer. Burrow could of used Sewell today.

  6. huh. same ol’ Cousins. Wonder what his sack vs converted 3rd down ratio is? Either way, I can’t say I’m surprised the Vikings look as unenthusiastic on offense as ever.
    Maybe one day they’ll luck into a QB that actually wants to play. Never wanted Cousins here when they first signed him, still stand by that statement now. Dude is a joke.

  7. I heard the Vikes were called for a False Start on their way to the locker room after the game. 🤣
    Struggling with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1? Yikes!!! 😳

  10. Bad call. When you play a team in their stadium you have to soundly beat them. Otherwise you will lose the close ones on calls like this. It’s good for the owners to have the home team win. Keeps the seats full. So we needed to come out and beat them by 10. We didn’t so we lost. Every team faces this every week.

  12. Very happy for Bengals fans. Finally things are looking up for you guys. Not sure if you’re legit, but you are 1-0.

  18. I think the Vikings will be a team to deal with this year. All the penalties, every one against Minnesota. They will clean that up. But even after all of that, they should have won. As usual NFL botches a call…Cook was down. Forget week one, they tried to beat a hometown referree and lost. Geez how shocking. Anyone got a rebuttal?

  19. byaaah says:
    September 12, 2021 at 5:03 pm
    There’s also no way Joe Burrow survives the season behind that o-line.

    ********************
    Truth! He got hit and was limping back to the bench. But hey, they got Chase who said he needs a stripe on the ball to catch it.

  20. The tides a changing in Ohio. The best football teams are no longer in Columbus! Gonna be a fun year at my locale!

  22. If you are going to give the tiebreak on a review to the call on the field, it feels dirty when the officials are instructed to not make a call on the field.

  23. Anyone got a rebuttal?

    ++++++

    World-class teams don’t struggle against the Bengals.

    But your ref-blaming form is mid-season worthy.

  24. many times does Cook fumble at the worst time? Seat already hot for Zimmer. Burrow could of used Sewell today.

    ——-

    College Sewell would have been nice probably, pro, not so much. But without Chase’s touchdown today we don’t win this game so there’s that.

  25. So much whining on here today. I gotta tell you I talked to a lot of Vikings fans tailgating today and you all didn’t really seem like cry babies. Maybe I was wrong or maybe it’s just the alcohol talking

  26. Looks like Zimmer should have been coaching up the defense instead of whining about vaccines all summer.

  27. packerlies says:
    September 12, 2021 at 5:17 pm
    Anyone got a rebuttal?

    ++++++

    World-class teams don’t struggle against the Bengals.

    But your ref-blaming form is mid-season worthy.

    Never ever seen as team get more ref assistance. Aaron does have a strong arm. He’s also got a great acting form, but sorry Aaron. Olivia still much better.

