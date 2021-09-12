Bengals pull out wild overtime win over Vikings

Getty Images

The Bengals need Joe Burrow to take a big step forward in Year Two. So far, so good.

Burrow had a solid game today against the Vikings, leading Cincinnati to a 27-24 overtime win against Minnesota.

Showing no ill-effects from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Burrow completed 20 of 27 passes for 261 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he completed a huge pass to convert a fourth-and-inches and get the Bengals into field goal range in the final minute of overtime.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon added a 100-yard game on the ground, and the Bengals had exactly the kind of offense Zac Taylor wants from his team.

The Bengals led for most of the game, but the Vikings made it very interesting with a late rally to force overtime. In fact, it appeared that the Vikings were going to come back and win until with 1:48 remaining in overtime, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook fumbled and the Bengals recovered. The play was reviewed, and one angle appeared to show that Cook’s rear end touched the ground before he lost possession of the ball, but that angle wasn’t definitive, and the officiating department decided to let the call on the field stand.

From there, Burrow marched the Bengals into field goal range, and Cincinnati improved to 1-0 on the season, while Minnesota fell to 0-1.