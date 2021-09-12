Bradley Chubb inactive for Broncos, Saquon Barkley officially active

Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t had Von Miller and Bradley Chubb in the lineup at the same time in any of their last 28 games and that streak will extend to 29 games on Sunday.

Chubb is inactive due to the ankle injury that led him to draw a questionable tag on Friday’s injury report. Chubb had ankle surgery this offseason, but this injury is to the other ankle and the Broncos will likely be giving Malik Reed more time in his absence.

Running back Nate McCrary, cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., safety Jamar Johnson, tackle Cameron Fleming, tight end Andrew Beck, and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim are also inactive for Denver.

The biggest name on the Giants inactive list is tight end Evan Engram, who was ruled out with a calf injury. The biggest name not on it is running back Saquon Barkley, who will make his return from last year’s torn ACL.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal, linebacker Justin Hilliard, and linebacker Quincy Roche round out the Giants’ inactives.