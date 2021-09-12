Broncos grab 10-7 lead just before halftime

Getty Images

The Broncos offense couldn’t finish the job for most of the first half, but they finally got the job done just before halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater completed five straight passes, including a fourth-down strike to Courtland Sutton, to get the Broncos to the 2-yard-line with 13 seconds left in the second quarter. After a Giants timeout, Bridgewater found Tim Patrick for a score that sent the Broncos into the locker room with a 10-7 lead.

Patrick’s score came after a pair of frustrating ends to drives deep in Giants territory sandwiched around the lone Giants offensive fireworks of the day. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hit Sterling Shepard for a 37-yard touchdown after the Giants held the Broncos to a field goal on a drive that took them to the 5-yard-line. The Broncos drove close to the end zone again on their next possession, but safety Logan Ryan came up with a big play to keep Denver from scoring.

Ryan stripped tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and recovered the ball while rolling out of bounds. Replays showed that he might have been out of bounds when he fully took possession of the ball, but reviews were deemed insufficient to overturn the play and the Giants took over on their own 4-yard-line.

The Broncos forced a quick punt at that point and Bridgewater’s sharp passing got the team in the end zone. He’s 19-of-22 for 171 yards overall while Jones is 9-of-12 for 111 yards. Neither team has done much on the ground and Von Miller has the lone sack of the game.