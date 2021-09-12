Browns, Chiefs trade touchdowns; Cleveland leads 29-27 in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Cleveland’s offense hasn’t had much trouble running through the Kansas City defense. But Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes.

After the Browns went down the field and scored a response touchdown to Kansas City’s 10 straight points, Mahomes needed only one play to get the Chiefs back on the board.

The result is that Cleveland leads 29-27 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Running back Nick Chubb took five carries for 23 yards on the Browns’ possession, helping Cleveland reach the 2-yard line. Then former Chief Kareem Hunt did the rest, taking in the touchdown from 2-yards out. Tight end David Njoku also caught a 30-yard pass to get Cleveland deeper into Kansas City territory.

But on the ensuing drive, Mahomes launched a deep ball to Tyreek Hill on the first play. Hill broke away from Cleveland safety John Johnson at just the right time, caught the pass, and darted back across the left side of the field to score a 75-yard touchdown.

It looked like Hill wanted to throw up the deuce at Johnson, but instead just kept his eyes forward — likely avoiding a penalty.