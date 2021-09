Getty Images

Cleveland managed to take a 22-10 lead into halftime after playing most of the second quarter without left tackle Jedrick Wills.

They’ll have to finish the game without him, too.

The Browns announced in the third quarter that Wills has been downgraded to out with his ankle injury.

Wills was carted off with the ankle injury in the second quarter after receiver Jarvis Landry‘s 5-yard touchdown run.

Chris Hubbard came in to replace Wills at left tackle and has been at the position since.