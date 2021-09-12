Browns score first, take 8-0 lead on Chiefs

Getty Images

The Browns pulled out all the stops on their first drive against the Chiefs, who beat Cleveland 22-17 in the divisional round of the playoffs in January.

On the opening possession, Cleveland went for it on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas City 15. Baker Mayfield connected with Austin Hooper for 5 yards. The Browns scored two plays later on a 4-yard run by Nick Chubb.

Chris Jones was offsides on the extra point attempt, so the Browns elected to go for two, and Kareem Hunt ran it into the end zone. The Browns lead 8-0.

Mayfield went 5-of-7 for 51 yards, with Hooper catching three passes for 27 yards. Chubb ran for 17 yards on five carries.