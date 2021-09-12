Cardinals lead Titans 10-0

Getty Images

The Cardinals have gotten off to a fast start in Tennessee, and the Titans are lucky it’s not worse than it is.

The Titans gained no yards on their first drive, going three-and-out, and giving the Cardinals good field position. Rondale Moore‘s 11-yard punt return set up Arizona at its own 39, and on their first offensive snap of the 2021 season, Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins for a 38-yard gain.

The Cardinals then stopped themselves with four penalties, three of which were accepted, for 25 yards. They settled for a 34-yard Matt Prater field goal.

It appeared the Cardinals had a touchdown two snaps later when Chandler Jones knocked the ball loose from Ryan Tannehill on a naked bootleg. Corey Peters picked it up at the 5-yard line and dove toward the end zone, with officials ruling it a touchdown. Replay overturned it, showing Peters was tackled short of the end zone by A.J. Brown.

The Cardinals overcame a false start penalty, with Murray finding Hopkins for a 5-yard score on third down and a 10-0 lead.

Hopkins has two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Green, in his first game with the Cardinals, has one reception for 21 yards. Murray is 5-of-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans have minus-15 yards after two possessions, and Jones has two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.