Chandler Jones had three sacks, forced fumble in first quarter

Getty Images

Edge rusher Chandler Jones has made it known he’s not happy with his contract. If the Cardinals needed any more evidence of why they need to pay Jones, he gave them that in the first quarter.

Jones had four tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in the first 15 minutes of the 2021 season.

Jones, 31, now has 100 sacks for his career. He did it in 125 games, the eighth-fewest games to reach 100 sacks by any player in history.

He is a big reason the Titans had minus-1 yard in total offense in the first quarter. Derrick Henry has six carries for 6 yards, and Ryan Tannehill is 3-for-5 for 15 yards.

Jones asked for a trade this offseason as he skipped the offseason program. He led the league with 17 sacks in 2017, part of a five-year run of double-digit sacks from 2015-19. He had 19 sacks and led the league with eight forced fumbles in 2019.

Jones tore a biceps in Week 5 of last year, which ended his season after only one sack.

The Cardinals lead the Titans 21-0 with 10:59 remaining in the second quarter.