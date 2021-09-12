Chargers lead Washington 13-9 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chargers are up 13-9 on Washington, but the Football Team could have bigger issues going forward.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exited the game midway through the second quarter with a hip injury. He was announced as questionable to return, but backup Taylor Heinicke played the rest of the first half.

Neither quarterback was particularly effective against Los Angeles’ defense. Fitzpatrick was 3-of-6 passing for 13 yards. Heinicke was 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards.

But a roughing the passer penalty on Joey Bosa inside two minutes was the catalyst for Washington getting in scoring position just before halftime. Kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to bring Washington to within four points.

Bosa, however, has the game’s only sack.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was 19-of-27 passing in the first half for 179 yards, though there were a couple of key drops that prevented the Chargers from extending their lead. But Herbert has been on target for the most part, hitting Mike Williams six times for 59 yards. Keenan Allen has four receptions for 44 yards.

Running back Austin Ekeler has seven carries for 29 yards, including a three-yard touchdown. Larry Rountree also has six rushes for 23 yards.