Chargers take 20-16 lead with Justin Herbert’s first touchdown of 2021

It looked like the Chargers had let another red-zone opportunity slip from their grasp. But then a takeaway gave them the chance to get back in the lead.

Los Angeles took advantage of it, with quarterback Justin Herbert tossing a three-yard touchdown to Mike Williams to put the Chargers ahead 20-16.

Herbert had just thrown his first interception of the season on first-and-10 from the Washington 20 — a deep pass intended for tight end Stephen Anderson picked off by William Jackson.

But running back Antonio Gibson fumbled on the Football Team’s first play of the ensuing possession, and Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray recovered it on the Washington 3-yard line.

It took a couple of plays, but Herbert found Williams with a back-shoulder throw on third-and-goal to give Los Angeles a four-point advantage.