Chiefs take lead after Browns botch punt

Is the Browns the Browns?

Cleveland hadn’t needed to punt all game until midway through the fourth quarter when its offense went three-and-out. But then disaster struck, and now the Chiefs lead 33-29 with just under seven minutes left in the contest.

But when Jamie Gillan lined up to kick the ball away on fourth-and-12 from the Cleveland 23, he mishandled the long snap. Gillan tried to run to his right, feebly attempting to run for a first down. But he was tackled well short of the sticks at Cleveland’s 15-yard line for a turnover on downs.

It didn’t take long for Kansas City to take advantage of the opportunity, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossing an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce on third-and-3 to put the Chiefs ahead.

The Chiefs elected to try for a two-point conversion, attempting to go up by six points. But Mahomes’ pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fell incomplete.