Damien Harris’ red-zone fumble allows Dolphins to escape 17-16

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed for 100 yards. That’s not what anyone is going to remember.

Harris lost a fumble at Miami’s 9-yard line with 3:31 remaining and the Patriots trailing by one point. New England never saw the ball again, losing 17-16 to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have sole possession of first place in the AFC East since the Jets and Bills lost early games Sunday.

The Patriots led for only 2 minutes, 30 seconds Sunday, with rookie Mac Jones throwing his first touchdown pass with that much time left in the first half. But Jason Sanders tied it on the final play of the first half with a 48-yard field goal.

The Patriots had a chance for the lead with a nine-play, 41-yard drive into the red zone. But Eric Rowe forced the Harris fumble and Xavien Howard recovered it for the Dolphins.

In four red zone trips, the Patriots scored 13 points. Nick Folk kicked field goals of 27, 42 and 33 yards Sunday.

The Dolphins picked up two first downs, overcoming a holding penalty on the first snap of the possession, to run out the clock.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His 36-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle was the longest of the quarterback’s career. He also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Waddle and ran for a 3-yard score.

Jones, the 15th overall choice, was 29-of-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown. Nelson Agholor caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

26 responses to “Damien Harris’ red-zone fumble allows Dolphins to escape 17-16

  1. The Pats are a team to be noticed. They kept Jones under wraps and he did all he had to do to win this game. Pats win the division as they let him do his thing.

  2. Boom! That was a hard fought game and a bit sloppy at times. Tua looked a little flustered at times but that’s to be expected with the first game of the season. A good road win for the Fins! Mac Jones looked pretty legit but it’s all about the win baby! Only AFC East team with a win this weekend!

    Phins Up!

  4. That was bad by Harris. Pats were jobbed in the first half on a fumble that wasn’t a fumble along with a phantom holding call that became a 4 point swing in favor of Miami. Very suspicious penalties and even more suspicious the refs call the wrong jersey number and still don’t know the rules.

    NE outplayed em and Jones was aomething like 9/11 on 3rd downs.

    Veey good start for him protecting the ball and good contributions from
    the new players as well.

  6. Belichick adds to his legacy; losing record without Brady at quarterback. 7-10, and that’s being kind

  8. It was a tight win, but I`ll take it! The Dolphins HAVE to do better next week against a pissed-off Bills team, though. Glad the game is in Miami.

  9. Sloppy football by the Patriots. Hopefully the clean things up fast. Their margin for error is slim.

  11. ResCalc says:
    September 12, 2021 at 7:35 pm
    And NOBODY, but us Phin Phans, thought this could happen. LMAO!

    What, get a lucky win?

  12. I love all the trash talk of the Pats fans before the game to be turned into “it’s the refs” talk after. All I know is a win is a win. Doesn’t matter how ugly it is. Hopefully these Pats fans sleep well tonight with a belly full of crow 🙂

  14. Mac Jones looked real good. The reasons why they lost can be fixed. I always felt that the first game of the year is almost a toss up.

  15. Mac-achusetts looked good but that fumble sucked and then the D could not step up and get it done.

    Plus too many dumb penalties.

    Billy boy has a lotta work to do.

  16. Dolphins won the game, Pats won the future with clearly the better quarterback. Much like Dan Marino’s first start. The team that lost is far better off because they have a legit quarterback.

  17. Look at the Patriot fans crying and throwing insults. Belichick was badly outcoached. The magic is gone.

  19. Got to secure the ball when the games on the line. Bad mistake. Too many fumbles in the game overall

  20. Touchback6 just cut and paste each week. I’ll save you time. Pats got robbed. Jones is getting better. BB still has his fast ball. TB12 who??Refs,Refs,Refs Refs…rinse and repeat

  23. We like Applebee’s on a date night. That’s how we do, how we do. Fancy Like. Oooooh! 🐬

  25. A loss to a division rival is never ever a good thing how ever it looks like the Pats have a QB .It should be a fun fall and winter around here even if it does not extend beyond Christmas.

  26. Both Pats lines were worse than I thought they’d be. Jones was very good, especially converting a ton of third downs. Rhamondre Stevenson never appeared again after being called for a (questionable) fumble early in the game, so what happens to Harris after fumbling in the red zone near the end of the game? I hate to think.

    Agholor was solid, which was a relief after all the drops in preseason. Nice to see a bit of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Pats really need to clean up the penalties and ball control issues.

    Dolphins had a good game plan and executed well. Fewer mental errors made difference too.

