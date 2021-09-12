Damien Harris’ red-zone fumble allows Dolphins to escape 17-16

Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris rushed for 100 yards. That’s not what anyone is going to remember.

Harris lost a fumble at Miami’s 9-yard line with 3:31 remaining and the Patriots trailing by one point. New England never saw the ball again, losing 17-16 to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have sole possession of first place in the AFC East since the Jets and Bills lost early games Sunday.

The Patriots led for only 2 minutes, 30 seconds Sunday, with rookie Mac Jones throwing his first touchdown pass with that much time left in the first half. But Jason Sanders tied it on the final play of the first half with a 48-yard field goal.

The Patriots had a chance for the lead with a nine-play, 41-yard drive into the red zone. But Eric Rowe forced the Harris fumble and Xavien Howard recovered it for the Dolphins.

In four red zone trips, the Patriots scored 13 points. Nick Folk kicked field goals of 27, 42 and 33 yards Sunday.

The Dolphins picked up two first downs, overcoming a holding penalty on the first snap of the possession, to run out the clock.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His 36-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle was the longest of the quarterback’s career. He also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Waddle and ran for a 3-yard score.

Jones, the 15th overall choice, was 29-of-39 for 281 yards and a touchdown. Nelson Agholor caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.