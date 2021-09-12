David Montgomery gets Bears on the board, Rams lead 13-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Chicago’s offense couldn’t get much going early. But running back David Montgomery found the end zone with 34 seconds left in the second quarter to cut the Rams’ lead to 13-7 at halftime.

After trading punts with the Rams in the second quarter, the Bears got the ball back at their own 45. Montgomery — who was clearly Chicago’s best player in the first half — took six carries on the possession, including the 3-yard touchdown.

Montgomery has 89 yards rushing on 11 carries, including a 41-yard rush in the first quarter.

Quarterback Andy Dalton has played all but two of Chicago’s snaps at quarterback, with rookie Justin Fields coming in for those two plays. Fields completed a 9-yard pass and also had a handoff go for -2 yards.

Through 30 minutes, Dalton is 13-of-17 passing for 96 yards with an interception.

The first half of Matthew Stafford’s Rams debut went well for the veteran quarterback, though the Rams could’ve put more points on the board. Early in the second quarter, the Rams had first-and-goal at the Chicago 2-yard line but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal.

Stafford’s second completion in a Los Angeles uniform went 67 yards for a touchdown to Van Jefferson. Overall, Stafford is 10-of-13 for 151 yards with that TD.

The Rams have largely moved the ball behind Stafford’s right arm. Starting running back Darrell Henderson has just four carries for six yards. Receiver Robert Woods also took one carry for seven yards.

Los Angeles will get the ball to start the second half.