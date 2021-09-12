Devonta Smith’s first NFL TD puts Eagles up 7-3

Getty Images

The Eagles grabbed wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the first round of this year’s draft and it didn’t take him long to make an impact.

Smith caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to stake the Eagles to a 7-3 lead over the Falcons in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta. It was the first catch of any kind in Smith’s NFL career.

Hurts completed three other passes to Quez Watkins and had a 13-yard run to help set up the score.

The Falcons put together a good opening drive and moved the ball to the Eagles’ three-yard-line, but Matt Ryan threw an incompletion on third down and they had to settle for a field goal.