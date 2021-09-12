Eagles extend lead to 15-6 before halftime

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts threw a pair of touchdowns and the Eagles are up 15-6 on the Falcons at halftime.

Hurts opened the game with an 18-yard strike to first-round pick DeVonta Smith and he closed the half by hitting tight end Dallas Goedert for what was initially called another touchdown with two seconds to play in the half. Goedert made a diving catch in the end zone that drew a long look from replay officials and they ultimately upheld the call.

Miles Sanders ran for a two-point conversion to extend the lead to nine points after a Falcons penalty on the initial extra point try.

Hurts is 18-of-25 for 169 yards and he’s run four times for 37 yards. Another apparent touchdown pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell was wiped out by a penalty, so the Eagles likely feel good about what they’ve seen from Hurts thus far.

The Falcons were within the 10-yard-line before each of their field goals, so the addition of Kyle Pitts and hiring of head coach Arthur Smith has not helped the team shake their recent red zone problems. That will likely have to change if they’re going to get a win on Sunday.