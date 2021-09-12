It will be Ron Rivera’s call on whether Washington pursues Cam Newton

Getty Images

We’ll know more tomorrow regarding the expected absence of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after a hip injury that may have caused the ball to exit the socket. Eventually, we’ll know whether this will require Washington to look outside the building for help.

Although initial indications are that the team will consider its in-house options, a reunion with Cam Newton can’t be completely ignored. Ultimately, it will be coach Ron Rivera’s call as to whether Newton would be pursued.

Here’s a key factor to keep in mind. How did things end between Newton and the various former Carolina coaches who are now in Washington. Often, we assume that the parties will be inclined to rekindle a past relationship. Sometimes, the past relationship makes a future one less than ideal.

Regardless, the first step is figuring out the extent of Fitzpatrick’s absence. The longer he’ll be gone, the greater the chance that Washington will look elsewhere.