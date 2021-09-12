It’s the Week One best bets

Getty Images

Every week during the regular season, Simms and I pick all games, straight up and against the spread. At the conclusion of each show, we make our three best bets.

They’re all made against the spread. For Week One, our best bets appear in the attached video.

Please bet legally (if you’re in a state where it’s legal, otherwise no comment) and responsibly. And if you do, remember this — last year, my bets were over .500 for the year. The other guy’s weren’t.

So, basically, use mine as guidance. For Simms’ picks, pull a Costanza and do the opposite.