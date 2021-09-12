Jaylen Waddle’s first career touchdown gives Miami 17-10 lead

Getty Images

Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa both played with Jaylen Waddle at Alabama. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the sixth overall choice, nine picks before the Patriots selected Jones.

Waddle scored on a 3-yard catch and run with 10:51 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Dolphins a 17-10 lead over Jones and the Patriots.

Waddle now has four catches for 61 yards.

DeVante Parker set up the score in the nine-play, 75-yard drive, catching a 30-yard pass from Tagovailoa along the sideline on third-and-eight. Parker has two catches for 53 yards.

Tagovailoa now has completed 12 of 21 passes for 173 yards and a score.