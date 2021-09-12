Jedrick Wills questionable with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Browns took an early 8-0 lead on the Chiefs and have held it since. They have had no problems moving the ball and lead 22-10 moving toward halftime.

The only bad news for the Browns has come with the losses of safety Ronnie Harrison and left tackle Jedrick Wills. Harrison was ejected in the first quarter for exchanging shoves with a Chiefs assistant coach.

Wills was carted off with an ankle injury, and the Browns list him as questionable to return.

Wills was injured on Jarvis Landry‘s 5-yard touchdown run with 13:28 left until halftime.

Chris Hubbard has replaced Wills.