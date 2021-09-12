Jeff Okudah to locker room with Lions down 41-17

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah‘s rookie season didn’t go as hoped and his second year isn’t off to a good start.

Okudah left the game after receiving medical attention on the field early in the fourth quarter and then went back to the locker room after a brief stop on the sideline. The team has not announced anything about Okudah’s status.

Okudah was seen getting an earful from Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant on the sideline after a 79-yard touchdown by 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel earlier in the game. He was credited with four tackles and a pass defensed.

The Lions also lost wide receiver Tyrell Williams earlier in the game. Williams was hit in the head by 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt while trying to catch a pass and went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Samuel’s touchdown put the 49ers up 38-10 and they now lead 41-17 with under eight minutes left to play.