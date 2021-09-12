Jerry Jeudy carted off in third quarter

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos had a promising drive wiped out by a fumble in the first half and it almost happened again in the second half, but the play was turned out to be damaging to the team even though they got the ball back.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took a Teddy Bridgewater pass to the Giants’ 13-yard-line, but had the ball knocked out by cornerback James Bradberry. Safety Jabrill Peppers recovered for the Giants, but the Broncos’ immediate concern wasn’t about the ball.

Jeudy’s right ankle and lower leg were twisted badly on his way down and he remained down after the play. A cart was brought out quickly and Jeudy was ferried to the locker room for further evaluation.

A replay review showed that Jeudy was down before the ball was out and the Broncos were able to keep driving. They went for it on fourth down and Bridgewater hit Albert Okwuegbunam for a four-yard touchdown that put the Broncos up 17-7 at MetLife Stadium.