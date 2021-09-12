Josh Allen: 16 games left, we’re not going to panic

Getty Images

The Bills came into the 2021 season with high expectations, but they stumbled out of the game.

They gave up 20 straight points after taking a 10-0 lead over the Steelers and wound up losing 23-16 on their home field. After months of buildup to the first game, that kind of letdown can lead to an overreaction that the Bills insist won’t come.

Safety Jordan Poyer said there would be “no panic” and quarterback Josh Allen sent the same message during his press conference.

“We’re not going to panic; 16 games left,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “We know what we need to do. We know we need to execute better. . . . This is one of the better teams we’re going to be play all year, to be honest. We have to find a way to make the adjustments and get the ball in the hands of the playmakers.”

The Bills will try to get on track in Miami next week and a failure to do so will lead to a bit more worry in Buffalo than Sunday’s loss is likely to create.