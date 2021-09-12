Josh Jacobs downgraded to questionable with illness

Getty Images

The Raiders have downgraded running back Josh Jacobs to questionable for Monday night’s game against the Ravens. Jacobs has an illness.

It is unknown whether it is COVID-19 or not, but the Raiders are 100 percent vaccinated. That means they do not have to worry about high-risk close contacts needing to quarantine for five days if it is.

Jacobs returned to practice Thursday and was listed as limited with a toe injury. He did not receive a designation Saturday.

Jacobs earned his first Pro Bowl in 2020, with 306 touches for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Raiders have Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber behind Jacobs. Drake has 37 career starts, including 13 last season for the Cardinals.